(Photo: Dover-Foxcroft Police Dept.)

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Members of the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department proudly said goodbye to one of their own last weekend.

Lieutenant Scott Arno, a 31-year veteran of their local police force, is heading off to work as a domestic violence investigator for the local district attorney's office.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV