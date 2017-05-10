Quest for free chicken nuggets inspires Twitter's most retweeted tweet

Wendy's fast food chain chicken nuggets are viewed in Bowie, Maryland on May 9, 2017. An American teenager has broken the world record for the most retweets, in a crusade to win a year's supply of his favorite food: chicken nuggets.Beating out TV stars Ellen Degeneres and Kim Kardashian, and leaving former US president Barack Obama in the slow lane, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson started his Twitter challenge on April 5 when he asked the Wendy's fast food chain how many retweets he would need to receive a year's supply of nuggets for free.And the web responded. On May 9, 2017, his message had been retweeted more than 3.4 million times, beating the record that Degeneres racked up at the 2014 Oscars, when she posted a selfie with a gaggle of film stars that included Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON)

NEVADA (NBC) — A Nevada teen ousted Elle DeGeneres for the world record of the most retweeted tweet of all time.

About a month ago Carter Wilkerson asked the Wendy's fast-food chain how many retweets it would take to earn a year's worth of free chicken nuggets.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Wendy's replied with a staggering 18 million.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Since then the tweet went viral, band and celebrities helped the teen reach what seemed like an impossible goal.

Tuesday Carter surpassed the long-standing retweet record held by Elle DeGeneres and Wendy's confirmed with a tweet, reading quote "He gets them Nuggs"

And the Guinness Book of World Records tweeted shortly after that Carter's quest for chicken nuggets is the most retweeted tweet in the world.

He smashed the record of around 3.5 million previously held by an Ellen DeGeneres tweet at the Oscars back in 2014 with a total of 3,430,500 and counting to Ellen’s 3,430,249.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014



It just goes to show, never get between a boy and his chicken nuggets.





