Quest for free chicken nuggets inspires Twitter's most retweeted tweet

NBC , WCSH 9:52 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

NEVADA (NBC) — A Nevada teen ousted Elle DeGeneres for the world record of the most retweeted tweet of all time.

About a month ago Carter Wilkerson asked the Wendy's fast-food chain how many retweets it would take to earn a year's worth of free chicken nuggets. 

Wendy's replied with a staggering 18 million. 

Since then the tweet went viral, band and celebrities helped the teen reach what seemed like an impossible goal. 

Tuesday Carter surpassed the long-standing retweet record held by Elle DeGeneres and Wendy's confirmed with a tweet, reading quote "He gets them Nuggs"

And the Guinness Book of World Records tweeted shortly after that Carter's quest for chicken nuggets is the most retweeted tweet in the world. 

He smashed the record of around 3.5 million previously held by an Ellen DeGeneres tweet at the Oscars back in 2014 with  a total of 3,430,500 and counting to Ellen’s 3,430,249.


It just goes to show, never get between a boy and his chicken nuggets. 

 

 

