Listen: Mom with Alzheimer's sings beautifully with her son

(Photo: Brian Ridings/YouTube)

A video on YouTube from Brian Ridings is the sweetest thing to start your week right.

He writes: "Mom is 88 now. She's in assisted living and has Alzheimer's but she can still play and sing better than anyone in my eyes. I realized while I was singing with her tonight, I had never videoed us singing together, so I captured a couple of songs for posterity. Most days I miss her, but she always comes back to me when we sing."

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siM00J2dvKg

