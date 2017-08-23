JUST NEED TO DANCE: Officer, 92-year-old woman cut a rug on dashcam

(Photo: Austin, Minnesota Police Department/Facebook)

AUSTIN, Minn. -- Sometimes you just need to dance.

Millie Seiver knows better than anyone - and so does the world now that a dashcam video from Austin, Minnesota has spread across the internet.

NBC affiliate WTHR reports that when Sgt. Kim Lenz saw an elderly woman dancing alone outside her apartment complex, she decided to join in.

Lenz turned up the country music in her patrol car and is seen dancing right along with 92-year-old Millie moments later. Since being posted on Thursday, the video has received more than 50,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes.

