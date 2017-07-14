Disney gives first look at Star Wars Land

Preview of Star Wars Land (Photo: Photos from Disney)

This is the sneak peek you’re looking for. Disney unveiled a detailed model of Star Wars Land Thursday night.

The new 14-acre lands are under construction at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Disney says the Star Wars-inspired lands include a never-before-seen planet, a trading port and a last stop before Wild Space.

The model also shows off two attractions. One lets you take control of the Millennium Falcon while the other puts you in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

The model is on display at the D23 Expo this weekend.

Mobile users: click here to see more photos of Star Wars Land.

