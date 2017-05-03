Bloodhound puppy is sworn in as a police officer

WEST YORK, PA -- West York Borough Police has a new member of the force, a K-9 detective named Prince.

In his public debut in early April, the then 13-week-old bloodhound rested in the arms of his handler, Scott Musselman, as officials talked about how he will help to find missing children and older adults with dementia.

"I love him. He's my little buddy already," Musselman said after a news conference.

Prince was sworn in by District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy in her Spring Garden Township courtroom on March 30th, 2017.

Prince will assist the Missing Child Task Force, also known as the York County Child Abduction Response Effort Team, said Dana Ward, a detective with the York County District Attorney's Office.

York County currently has another bloodhound, Lou, who is part of the team. Lou's handler is Sgt. Sam Shipley from the York County Sheriff's Department.

