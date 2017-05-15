You could score a box of marshmallows-only Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms Marshmallows (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If you've ever fished around your cereal bowl, trying to scout out the marshmallows in your Lucky Charms, your dreams are about to come true.

General Mills is giving away 10,000 boxes of its marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

The company tried the concept out in 2015, but only gave away 10 boxes of the sugar-filled remix.

Mallow lovers on social media cried foul so General Mills is upping the giveaway.

All you have to do is find a specially-marked box of Lucky Charms, available this month, check the code inside the box and enter the 14-digit number at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you're a lucky winner.

Find out more about the giveaway here.

