'Wonder Woman 2' officially has a release date

'Wonder Woman 2' is officially hitting theaters in 2019.

(USA TODAY) — It's official: Wonder Woman 2 has a big holiday release date.

After raking in more than $780 million worldwide, Warner Bros. has scheduled the Gal Gadot-led superhero sequel for Dec. 13, 2019, studio spokesman Jack Horner confirmed to USA TODAY.

Boasting a 92% fresh rating on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes, the first film has become a cash cow for Warner Bros., bypassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to become the biggest hit of the summer.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman has held better than any superhero film in more than 15 years at the North American box office.

