Watch the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Credit: Disney

The moment is finally here! Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

You can watch the full teaser trailer below.

The trailer begins with a conversation between Luke and Rey, but soon after it kicks into full gear showing off everything we love about the space series. It's got space battles, light sabers, and of course the power of the force in full effect.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, directed by Rian Johnson, comes out on December 15.

