Treat yourself to a John Ford birthday marathon

WCSH 8:44 AM. EST February 01, 2017

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --  John Ford's birthday serves as an annual reminder of his massive impact on movie history.

Ford was born on Feb. 1, 1894 in Cape Elizabeth. A statue in Portland honoring Ford stands as a mark of the continued esteem in which he's held by his fellow Mainers.

His credits as a director include classic films such as The Grapes of Wrath, The Quiet Man and The Searchers. Under his guidance, legendary stars like John Wayne and Henry Fonda turned in some of their most acclaimed performances. Ford's skill with a camera won him four Oscars for Best Director.

Here is a timeline of his career highlights:

  • 1935 - The Informer
  • 1937 - Wee Willie Winkie, The Hurricane
  • 1939 - Stagecoach, Young Mr. Lincoln, Drums Along the Mohawk
  • 1940 - The Grapes of Wrath
  • 1941 - How Green Was My Valley
  • 1946 - My Darling Clementine
  • 1948 - Fort Apache
  • 1950 - Rio Grande
  • 1952 - The Quiet Man
  • 1955 - Mister Roberts
  • 1956 - The Searchers
  • 1962 - The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Which of John Ford's movies is your favorite?

Copyright 2016 WCSH


