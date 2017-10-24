WCSH
'This is Us' season 2, episode 5 after show

The cast discusses the fifth episode of season 2.

KING 9:47 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the first episode of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman and cast members.

The group discusses show themes, such as parent-child relationships and overcoming trauma.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

