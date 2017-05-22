The Case of the Detective's Writer

He was a knight, a doctor and a prolific writer, but Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is best remembered as the creator of Sherlock Holmes (Photo: Bettmann Collection/Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Tracking down the ties between Sherlock Holmes's creator and the state of Maine takes a bit of detective work befitting literature's greatest sleuth.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was born an ocean away from Maine in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 22, 1859.

His Sherlock Holmes mysteries were hugely popular on both sides of the Atlantic. The many requests he received from fans to meet him and his own love of travel led Doyle to make several trips to the United States. Records of his trips show stops in Boston and Brattleboro, Vermont, but not to Maine. Even if he never set foot here, Maine's influence still found its way into his work in a few subtle ways.

N.C. Wyeth's iillustrations of noble knights grace the pages of The White Company by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

As one of the leading writers of adventure stories at the turn of the 20th century, it was practically inevitable that Doyle would be paired with one of the leading illustrators in that genre, N.C. Wyeth. Generations of the Wyeth family have drawn artistic inspiration from their home along the Maine coast. The White Company with its tale of questing knights was the book that combined the talents of Doyle and N.C. Wyeth.

Stephen King contributed his short story "The Doctor's Case" to the mystery anthology The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

With apologies to Sir Nigel and his fellow knights of The White Company, it's not them but Sherlock Holmes upon whom Doyle's lasting reputation rests. His creation proved so durable, not even Doyle's death in 1930 could end Holmes's career. Generations of writers have shown their appreciation for his clockwork plots and quirky characters by trying to recreate them. Among those admirers is Bangor native Stephen King. His short story "The Doctor's Case" turns the spotlight on Holmes's faithful companion, Dr. John Watson.

Basil Rathbone stars in the title role in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes from 1939 (Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In addition to his success on the page, Sherlock Holmes is also a star of the screen. One of the most famous actors to play him was Basil Rathbone in a series of movies that ran from 1939 to 1946. Rathbone was classically trained and returned to the stage in later years. According to the website IMDb, he brought two of his shows to the Ogunquit Playhouse, starring in "The Gioconda Smile" in 1951 and "Witness for the Prosecution" in 1957.

To those who may complain about the scant or tenuous nature of these connections between Maine and Baker Street, Doyle himself offers the best defense. Speaking for him in the case of "The Man With the Twisted Lip," Holmes utters the famous quote, "There is nothing so important as trifles."

Sidney Paget's drawings of Sherlock Holmes for the Strand Magazine popularized his public image (Photo: Time Life Pictures/Mansell/The Life Picture Collection/Getty Images)

