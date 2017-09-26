'This is Us' Season 2, Episode 1 after show

'This Is Us' season 2, episode 1. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, NBC)

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the first episode of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman and cast members Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Justin Hartley (Kevin), and Chrissy Metz (Kate).

The groups discuss show themes, such as coming clean and balancing romantic relationships with family.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on KING 5. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

