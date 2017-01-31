What's your favorite Tom Cruise movie?

Tom Cruise practices stunt in new Jack Reacher film Never Go Back.

NEW ORLEANS - In Never Go Back, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the maverick righter of wrongs. Jack Reacher.

“It has great humor,” says Cruise. “It also has a level of unique brutality that this character brings. It's part of who he is.”

Jack Reacher : Never Go Back is Tom Cruise's 40th film in thirty five years. So many have become classics. Risky Business. Rain Man. Born on the Fourth of July. Jerry Maguire. This seemed like a good excuse to ask his co-stars to pick one

“I'd probably say Top Gun,” says newcomer, Danika Yarosh.”I grew up with my dad in the Air Force. I'm really into planes. I'm getting my pilot's license. But I just liked all the aspects of the film.

Lee Child, the author of the Jack Reacher novels, says choosing a favorite Tom Cruise movie is tough.

“I think the most magnificent performance was probably Born on the 4th of July,” says Child. “But my personal favorite would be A Few Good Men because that really shows what you can do with a great actor and a great screenplay because both of those were exceptional in that movie.”

It was confession time for Cobie Smulders.

“Ok you're going to judge me for this, but I'm going to say it," she says. "Because it got me at the perfect time in my teenage girl life, it was Cocktail. Now, it's probably Rain Man or Jerry Maguire. But when I think of a movie, Cocktail is the first that comes to mind.”

From 1981's Taps to this year's Never Go Back, ageless A-lister Tom Cruise may not always deliver the year's biggest movie. But it's not for lack of trying.

