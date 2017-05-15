Looking back at Maine's most notorious college applicant

Edie Falco, James Gandolfini, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler at a party to celebrate The Sopranos sixth season premiere on Mar. 7, 2006 (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage via Getty Images)

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Her college days well behind her, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is still remembered for her notorious campus tour across Maine.

Sigler turns 36 years old on Monday. She was still a teenager when she took on her most famous role as the daughter of a mob boss on the acclaimed HBO series "The Sopranos."

The series was set primarily in New Jersey, but a key episode prominently featuring Sigler as Meadow Soprano took place in Maine. Titled "College," the episode originally aired on Feb. 7, 1999.

The plot followed Meadow and Tony Soprano as they drove through Maine to visit prospective colleges with stops at Colby, Bates and Bowdoin. But even far from home, Vacationland offered no vacation from the violence that seemed to stalk Tony wherever he went.

When TV Guide compiled a list in 2009 of the best episodes in TV history, "College" ranked number two.

© 2017 WCSH-TV