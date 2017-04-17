WCSH
USM President Dr. Glenn Cummings leads "sleeping giant"

Bill Green, WCSH 11:52 AM. EDT April 17, 2017

Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- In 2015, The University of Southern Maine sought a new leader.  The person selected turned down the job. The Board of Trustees turned to a Maine native with significant academic and political experience.

Dr. Glenn Cummings hopes his local knowledge will help in the construction of a plan that will take USM to new heights.  Cummings is hopeful that changes to the physical plant will help spark a new academic plan. He is hopeful that USM can become the "university of all the people" here in Maine.

