From Shipbuilder to Husky. (Photo: WCSH)

Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- In 2015, The University of Southern Maine sought a new leader. The person selected turned down the job. The Board of Trustees turned to a Maine native with significant academic and political experience.

Dr. Glenn Cummings hopes his local knowledge will help in the construction of a plan that will take USM to new heights. Cummings is hopeful that changes to the physical plant will help spark a new academic plan. He is hopeful that USM can become the "university of all the people" here in Maine.

© 2017 WCSH-TV