Underground group rescues sickly squirrels

Gus (Photo: Jessica Sherlock)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Jessica Sherlock faced a dilemma when some friends of hers found a squirrel, which had been abandoned in the road. They wanted her to rehabilitate the squirrel. She decided to take a chance.

The baby squirrel, named Gus, was only a couple of weeks old. As problems popped up, Jess searched the web and found The Squirrel Board.

On The Squirrel Board are people who actively work to rescue squirrels.

This is counter intuitive to the attitude of many people who think that squirrels are a nuisance.

"I don't know their real names, but I know their handle names," said Sherwood, who points out that members remain underground because it is generally illegal to rehab a wild animal without a license.

Gus in the fridge (Photo: Jessica Sherlock)

Gus was an Eastern Grey Squirrel and lived with Sherlock for a winter before being released.

"It was tough, but it was the right thing to do," said Sherlock. She thinks red squirrels give grey squirrels a bad name.

Squirrels generally have their young in early spring after a 44-day gestation period. There are one to six young in each group. Thirty percent of females may have a second litter if food is bountiful.

