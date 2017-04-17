U. S. Ski Team comes to Sugarloaf for Nationals

This is the 6th time the U.S. National Championships have been held at Sugarloaf. (Photo: WCSH)

Carrabassett Valley, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- After a long difficult World Cup season, the U. S. Ski Team wrapped up its season with a visit to Sugarloaf. It was the sixth time the event was held in Carrabassett Valley.

A number of athletes who will ski in next year's Olympics were there, but noticeably absent were Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Events were held over five days.

