U. S. Ski Team comes to Sugarloaf for Nationals

BG's Maine US Nationals

Bill Green, WCSH 11:46 AM. EDT April 17, 2017

Carrabassett Valley, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- After a long difficult World Cup season, the U. S. Ski Team wrapped up its season with a visit to Sugarloaf.  It was the sixth time the event was held in Carrabassett Valley.

A number of athletes who will ski in next year's Olympics were there, but noticeably absent were Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin. 

Events were held over five days.

 

