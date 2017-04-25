Thru-hiker carries stick on Appalachian Trail to honor 'trail angel'

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MT. KATAHDIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Allen Cratty always loved to hike, but never got around to his dream of hiking the Appalachian Trail. He did, however, become a "Trail Angel," bringing gifts of candy and dry socks to hikers on the 2,189-mile trail.

Allen died of cancer on June 9, 2015.

He left behind a walking stick that he used on many of his hikes.

This year when his friend Moe Lemire was about to through-hike the trail, Allen's son Kirk asked Moe if he would take the stick along. He did.

Kirk Cratty is the photographer/editor of Bill Green's Maine. This photo essay is the story of Moe's hike, which culminates with a climb up Katahdin.

