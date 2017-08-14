The Bumpus Beryl is brought home

Although archeologists came from all over the region to see the awesome find, the beryl had no commercial value until W. W. II as beryllium was used in the nuclear industry. (Photo: WCSH)

Bethel, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- A small, but excited gaggle of geologist clustered in the back parking lot of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel. They were there to see the last remaining and largest piece of the Bumpus Beryl.

It all started when Harland Bumpus was plowing in the 1920's. He struck feldspar which was used in ceramics and glass.

Recognizing that he had a cash crop under ground, he leased his land to miners who almost immediately located the largest beryl in the world.

Although archeologists came from all over the region to see the awesome find, the beryl had no commercial value until W. W. II as beryllium was used in the nuclear industry.

Now the berylhas been returned to its native region and will welcome guests when the museum opens in 2018.

