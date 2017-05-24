Maine Supreme Court cites disputed 1881 election in ranked choice voting decision

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — The disputed gubernatorial election is all but forgotten in Maine history, however, it was mentioned three times by the Supreme Court of Maine earlier this week as it rendered its decision on ranked choice voting.

In the 1880s, the Maine Constitution called for a runoff if the top vote getter did not get a majority of votes for governor. In 1879 and 1881, the constitution said that in particular event, the legislature would choose two of the top three candidates for a runoff.

The Republican Daniel Davis had gotten the most votes, almost a majority, however, the Democrats and the Greenbackers formed an alliance — they chose the second and third place finishers for the runoff.

Garcelon won and became governor.

Alonzo Garcelon of Lewiston, Massachusetts, was a former American Civil War surgeon general and 36th governor of MaIne. (Photo: archives via NEWS CENTER)

In 1881, there was monkey business with the election. Any chance the governor's council could, it tossed out what it called "disputed ballots."

In one district, it noted that the people had voted for D. F. Davis. In the next town over, the had voted for Daniel Davis. Since the name of the candidate was Daniel F. Davis, they tossed all the votes out for D. F. Davis and Daniel Davis.

Daniel F. Davis of Corinth was the 37th governor of Maine. (Photo: Courtesy Collections of Maine's Historical Society)

Such action was met with rage. Armed bands from both parties headed to Augusta to claim the Blaine House.

The head of Maine's Militia was called upon to keep order until the Supreme Court of Maine could rule — and Joshua Chamberlain did so. The Maine Supreme Court, with a Republican majority, named Daniel F. Davis the 37th governor of Maine.

History shows it was the correct decision as Davis had indeed received the majority of the vote.

Joshua Camberlain of Brewer was a Civil War hero and 32nd governor of MaIne. (Photo: archives via NEWS CENTER)

