Sugarloaf snow makers are a special breed

Carrabassett Valley, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Sugarloaf Mountain is Maine's biggest ski area and Maine's second tallest mountain. Even in a cold Maine winter, snow making is required to guarantee the type of conditions that modern skiers want.

At Sugarloaf, a tough and talented group of snow makers takes on Maine's tallest mountain each night.

NEWS CENTER went along with the team on the coldest night of the year to see them at work and even learn a few tricks of the trade.

