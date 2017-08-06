Southport Rowgatta raises money for Boothbay aquatics

SOUTHPORT ISLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Southport Island is a spectacularly beautiful spot on the Maine coast. For the 24th time, it will play host to a unique sporting event, the Southport Island Rowgatta.

Sponsored by the Boothbay Y, the event is designed to raise money for the aquatics program. The Y endeavors to teach every second grader in the region to swim.

Originally a dinghy race, the event attracts more and more kayakers every year. Set for Saturday, the race is twelve nautical miles around Southport and features a couple of stops along the way.

