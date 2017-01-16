Sea duck hunting in Maine is world class even on a 'C' day

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CASCO BAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Sea duck hunting off the coast of Maine is a world-class opportunity.

This year, the season for scoters, eiders and long tails last until Thursday. A late season hunt is often done in the cold and snow. The rawness of the elements is part of the experience.

Bill Green went out with his brother Tom, Denny Denham and Mike Perrino on a couple of duck hunts last week. This is a look at what the sport is like whether you're having success or not!

