Personal watercraft growing in popularity

SEBAGO LAKE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Personal watercraft are increasing in popularity. More than 7,000 are now registered in Maine.

"Most people who buy them own places on the lake," says Rick Richardson of Richardson's Marine. He's been in the business for more than forty years and says the machines are much less controversial.

Modern watercraft is fast, maneuverable and fun. "I like going out on the lake with my girlfriends," says Rick's wife Cheryl. "We go to the café for lunch, buzz around the lake on a nice calm morning. It's a blast."

Many Sebago boaters will take their craft down the Songo River, through the Songo Lock to Brandy Pond. The lock is part of a canal that was built in the 1820s.

