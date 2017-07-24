New Hampshire Motor Speedway welcomes racing's elite

Each summer, the eyes of the racing world are focused on tiny Loudon, New Hampshire. The Overton's 301 brings NASCAR's elite to New England (Photo: WCSH)

Loudon, NH (NEWS CENTER) -- Each summer, the eyes of the racing world are focused on tiny Loudon, New Hampshire. The Overton's 301 brings NASCAR's elite to New England

New Hampshire has hosted a summer a NASCAR Cup Series race 25 times. Rusty Wallace won the first race at Loudon in 1993.

This time it was Denny Hamlin finishing on the front. "It's not often you can put a back up car in victory lane," said the 36 year old Virginian who won the Daytona 500 in 2016.

It was a disappointing day for Go Fas Racing which is owned by Archie St. Hilaire of Old Orchard Beach in cooperation with Frank Stoddard. They merged Stoddard's FAS Lane Racing with St. Hilaire's "Go Green Racing" in 2014.

They had a solid 16th place qualifying, but faded and finished 32nd in the race.

The strong qualifying performance was a harbinger. A week later, they finished 8th at the Brick Yard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

© 2017 WCSH-TV