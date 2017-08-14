New England's best cyclists battle it out in Yarmouth

"It's considered one of the most prestigious events in New England." (Photo: WCSH)

Yarmouth, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- New England's top racing cyclists descend on Yarmouth for the annual professional bicycle race. About 80 started the men's and women's races, which are run concurrently on a 3.6 mile course right through the middle of town.

"It's considered one of the most prestigious events in New England," said race Director David Brink.

The race is speed up by primes prounced "preems." Primes are paid to the first finisher on almost each lap to encourage a faster pace.

Daniel Nuzzo-Meuller and Ashlyn Woods won close finishers to take top prize money. Both also won a number of primes which are often split with competitors who help stage break outs.

© 2017 WCSH-TV