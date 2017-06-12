Monster truck Crushstation is favorite of kids everywhere

"I have the advantage of not being brand loyal, they're cheering for Ford or Chevy or Dodge, well I'm driving a giant lobster!" (Photo: WCSH)

Jefferson, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Ever since he was a teen, Greg Winchenbach has loved powerful trucks. While still in high school, he bought a pickup and jacked it up.

He was such a fan of the sport that he volunteered on a crew and worked his way up until became a drive and eventually, an owner.

"I have the advantage of not being brand loyal," said the jovial Mainer. "They're cheering for Ford or Chevy or Dodge, well I'm driving a giant lobster!"

The brand is especially popular among kids who can buy toy replicas of Crushstation at retail outlets including Wal Mart.

Winchenbach also has a monster truck known as Lumberjack to represent the interior of the State of Maine.

