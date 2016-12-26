Maine Youth Rock Orchestra brings new life to an old genre

Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Under the baton of founder Kevin Oates, the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra (MTRO) is rocking the house. This collection of 25 musicians from 14 schools and ten districts is a joy to watch.

They have performed with Armies, The Ghost of Paul Revere and Ballroom Thieves. Playing rock music makes the orchestra more exciting to the players. Plus, more of their friends choose to come to their concerts.

Armies Co-lead singer Anna Lombard says working with the kids helps her bring more energy to her work. "The kids were incredible," she said. "They were inspiring. I love being around these kids. They have done a lot of work."

Check out the big sound of MYRO.

