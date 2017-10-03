Maine teens compete at Morgan Grand National

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Emma & Sophie Ouellette along with their cousin, Tatum Milley will be competing at the Morgan Grand National and World Championship Horse Show in Oklahoma City, October 7-14, 2017.
The girls compete on Morgan horses in the discipline of Saddle Seat. This is a performance division with show horses. The challenge is to get the horse to perform to the very best of its ability while keeping form.
The girls learned to ride at the grandparents' Denim Ridge Farm in Springvale. Tatum's mother was a division National Champion.
They are coached by David Rand of Falmouth.
