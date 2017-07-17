Maine-built Corsons ruled our lakes and ponds for decades

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CAMDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Corson boats are as much a part of Maine as blueberry pie. About 10,000 of these classic boats were produced in Madison between 1955 and the early 1990s.

There will be a gathering of Corsons at the Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show in Rockland from Aug. 11-13.

"They were the equivalent of the Chevy Bel-Aire," mused John Hanson, publisher of the magazine putting on the show. The magazine is celebrating its 30th year. This will be their 15th show.

Corsons were an early fiberglass boat. Because they cost less than $1,000 and weighed less than 1,000 pounds, they were affordable and maneuverable.

The fact that they were very durable hurt resale. "People never replaced their Corsons because they never wore out," Hanson said.

