Mainahs buy firewood in the Spring, here's why

FIREWOOD IS CHEAPER NOW - Porter, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Now is the time to lay in your firewood. It's cheaper, you've got the summer to season it and you can be stacking it in more comfortable weather.

So says Brent Day, the current Forest Resources Association Northeast Logger of the Year. Along with brothers Scott and Brian, he runs William A. Day Jr. and Sons of Porter.

They deal in many types of wood products including lumber, chips and pellets.

Brent says firewood is like any other commodity. The price will rise as demand grows and it is at low demand now.

"Right now we're sitting on a lot of wood. We want to move it," he said standing in front of hundreds of cords of wood.

A cord of wood is 128 cubic feet or four by four by eight feet. It cannot be delivered in a standard size pickup truck.

It should be stacked with spaces between each log "so that a mouse can run through it, but the cat that is chasing it can't"

If possible, the spaces between the logs should be parallel to the prevailing wind direction which in Maine "is probably west by northwest" according to Meteorologist Todd Gutner.

There is disagreement over how to stack the top layers of wood. Some say they like to pile their firewood "bark down" so the fiber in the wood will help drain the water. Many others say bark up is best as bark was designed to keep wood dry.

There is an argument for buying kiln dried wood, which is almost invariably more expensive. Kiln dried wood comes bug free and is slightly drier than even seasoned wood.

However, the proud Mainer, who keeps a good wood pile, is cutting and splitting and ordering his or her wood now, to get it stacked so it can season in the summer sun for next winter.

© 2017 WCSH-TV