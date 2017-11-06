Honor Flight Maine heads to D.C.

Honor Flight Maine took 46 Maine veterans to Washington D. C. on the weekend of October 26-28. The veterans visited monuments to themselves. Especially poignant was the presence of twenty one World War II veterans who are now in their nineties. (Photo: WCSH)

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) -- Honor Flight Maine is a group which attempts to send all Maine veterans to Washington to see monuments erected to them.

Given particular priority are the veterans of World War II, whose memorial was built 58 years after the war ended.

This was Honor Flight Maine's 13th trip to Washington.

NEWS CENTER will hold a telethon on Nov. 16 to help fund a spring trip for Maine veterans.

