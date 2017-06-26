Group rallies to save Ambajejus Boom House

The Boom House on Ambajejus Lake is the last remaining dwelling connected to the log drives on the West Branch of the Penobscot River. (Photo: WCSH)

AMBAJEJUS LAKE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Boom House on Ambajejus Lake is the last remaining dwelling connected to the log drives on the West Branch of the Penobscot River.

It was moved there in the winter of 1907 according to legend.

Now a group calling itself the West Branch Historic Preservation Committee is raising funds to protect it.

The building is a museum which can be reached only by crossing the lake. It contains photos, mementos and artifacts of the logging days.

Chuck Harris has led the effort of protecting the boom house. He signed on at age 18 and worked the last log drives. He maintains a camp nearby and has protected the property. The WBHPC is attempting to raise the funds necessary to keep the National Register property standing for a long time to come.

