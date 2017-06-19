Greenville rallies to save the depot at the junction

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

GREENVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The train station in Greenville Junction is slowly coming back to life. A stop of the Canadian Pacific Railroad from 1889 until the 1960s, the depot fell into disrepair in the second half of the 20th century.

In 2008, the depot was on the list of Maine's most endangered buildings. Now it has been leased by a friends group which has stabilized the building. They are endeavoring to raise $750,000 to finish the rehabilitation of the building.

They are having various fundraisers this summer: an art show on June 24, a tea party on July 9 and a "Dogs for the Depot" event, known as Woofstock, on July 29.

For more information go to the Save the Depot in Greenville Junction, Maine, Facebook page.

