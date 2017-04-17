Eastpoint Christian to become Maine's first megachurch

Eastpoint Christian Church is expanding. (Photo: WCSH)

Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine is about to have its first megachurch. Eastpoint Christian Church expects to welcome two thousand parishioners a week,

Founded by Pastor Scott Taube (Taw' bee) in 2004, the church has grown each year. It creates relationships between its members and encourages small group participation other than on Sunday.

The church presents a Bible based message to a rock and roll beat.

It is about to move into a new facility which used to be Bob's Discount Furniture in South Portland. It is 92,000 square feet or slightly larger than two football fields.

