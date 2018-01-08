Cotton is rotten when it comes to winter underwear

ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Dressing for cold weather is essential for anyone who lives or recreates in a cold climate.

At the University of Maine's Maine Bound Program, they teach students how to prepare for the cold when they are going for outdoor adventure.

The most important thing is to plan your outdoor experience and plan accordingly, whether you're climbing Katahdin or going to a child's hockey game.

"Cotton is rotten when it comes to long underwear," laughs Maine Bound Assistant Director Lisa

Carter.

When selecting the inner layer, go with wool say the experts.

Maine Bound Coordinator Chris Bartram says that merino wool is the best, "It insulates you even when it's wet. It doesn't smell and it's all around the best that you can buy."

The next step is layering. Remember to layer your legs as well as your upper body.

The outer layer should be wind resistant and block moisture.

It's most important to select hat, gloves and boots that are appropriate.An aggressive rubber outsole is favored by many who work and recreate outdoors.

"I got these last year and I'm never going back. It made me think in the 29 years that I've been on this earth, why did I not do this earlier?" laughs Jesse Kaye-Schiess a lecturer in Kinesiology who was referring to his muck-boots.

© 2018 WCSH-TV