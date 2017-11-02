Cornish company HeliBars enjoys cool niche in motorcycle world

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CORNISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — HeliBars are considered by many to be the best and most comfortable motorcycle bars in the business. Many people are surprised to learn they are made in a small Maine town.

"I had a low pain threshold," laughs Harry Eddy. He adapted bars for his own motorcycles before starting a specialty welding shop near Boston.

He and wife Cindy chose to come to Maine to raise their family in the early 90s.

HeliBars gets its name from the art of Heliarc welding, in which Harry was an expert. His bars, available for hundreds of different motorcycles, are taller and more reset. This enables the rider's shoulders, back and neck to be placed in a more vertical riding position.

HeliBars believes it's much more comfortable to ride a bike that's been customized with HeliBars.

