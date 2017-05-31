Chasing spring from Kittery to Fort Kent

There is an old adage that spring moves north ten miles a day. To test that adage, the Bill Green's Maine team drove from Kittery to Forty Kent to check out the flora and fawna of Maine. (Photo: WCSH)

Fort Kent, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- There is an old adage that spring comes north ten miles a day. To test that saying, Bill Green and Kirk Cratty drove from Kittery to Fort Kent to observe the flora and fawna.

There was a big difference between the trees in Kittery and the trees in Fort Kent. In Kittery, spring was springing with small leaves already starting to grow. In Fort Kent, trees were just starting to bud.

Bill's conclusion was that spring might come north at about twelve miles a day. Fort Kent might be about 3 1/2 weeks behind Kittery which is 300 miles to the south. Also, the changes were not uniform. In spots, there seemed to be more budding and leaf growth than there had been in an area slightly south.

Bill might change the adage to "spring comes north 12 miles a day."

