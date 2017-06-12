Burnt Island Light fundraisers include a pancake paddle-in

Boothbay Harbor, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Every Maine lighthouse is unique. Keepers of Burnt Island Light say their lighthouse is Maine's oldest because it was the first built after Maine became a state.

This means its 200th anniversary is coming right up.

The Friends want to restore the light by its 200th birthday. The exterior of the light is covered with a coat of a concrete-like product that is causing significant problems. The coating must be taken off and the original light repointed.

The cost is estimated at $200,000.

Elaine Jones oversees Burnt Island for the Maine Department of Marine Resources. Among their fundraisers this summer is going to be a Paddle In Pancake Breakfast. On Sundays in July and August, from seven until ten on Sunday mornings, guests will be able to paddle the 3/4 of a mile out to the light, get a tour of the lighthouse and a pancake breakfast.

The suggested donation for the breakfast and tour is ten bucks.

People can rent kayaks from Title Transit Kayak of Boothbay Harbor for the event.

