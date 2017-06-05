Black flies bugging you? Try eating them!

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Kate Krukowski Gooding has found her niche as an author of outdoor cookbooks called "Black Fly Stew."

Since the unofficial black fly season in Maine is Mother's Day until Father's Day, we thought it would be appropriate to whip up a recipe which involves eating black flies.

Kate says they're edible and contain protein. Most Mainers acknowledged that they've taken in a few while participating in outdoor sports.

Here recipe for "Warm Black Fly Vinaigrette:"

1 Cup canola oil

1/3 cup of honey

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dried black flies (substitute poppy seeds)

1 teaspoon mince garlic

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Whisk all ingredients in a frying pan over low heat.until combined and pour immediately on your salad.

Chef's note: excellent when served on a mixed green salad, red onions, goat cheese or roasted pecans.

