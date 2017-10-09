Autocross is a sport for fast drivers

"Drag racing is about fast cars, Autocross is about fast drivers." (Photo: WCSH)

Westbrook, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- The Cumberland Motor Club hosts regular autocross events. Motocross is held on a closed course. Each driver's effort is timed and their vehicles handicapped in such a way that the best driver and not necessarily the fastest car wins.

Autocross is normally done at speeds less than we drive on the highway. Competitors test skills that are used on a daily basis. They believe universally that they drive better on the roads because they develop better driving skills through participation in autocross.

