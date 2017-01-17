Animal pounds dot the landscape and remind us of a simpler past

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MINOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Animal pounds were an early municipal project. They were constructed by municipalities as a place to impound animals that had gotten loose.

Geraldine Thompson compiled a book on pounds. Her interest in them began when she heard about her local pound — now overgrown — but somewhat in tact.

There are pounds in most towns. In Orrington, a circular stone pound was built in 1807. It remains well maintained by the Orrington Historical Society.

