Animal pounds dot the landscape and remind us of a simpler past

MINOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Animal pounds were an early municipal project. They were constructed by municipalities as a place to impound animals that had gotten loose.
Geraldine Thompson compiled a book on pounds. Her interest in them began when she heard about her local pound — now overgrown — but somewhat in tact.
There are pounds in most towns. In Orrington, a circular stone pound was built in 1807. It remains well maintained by the Orrington Historical Society.
