AMC opens beautiful new eco-lodge at Medawisla

T 1 R 12, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- The Appalachian Mountain Club has opened its new eco-lodge at Medawisla in the Hundred Mile Wilderness Region of Maine.

"This really diversifies our lodging operations and brings a different feel than Little Lyford and Gorman Chairback," said Dan Renard, the AMC's Operations Manager for the Maine Woods Initiative.

Medawisla is connected by trail to the other lodges in the AMC system. It offers paddling, fishing, hiking, biking and in the winter, snowshoeing and Nordic skiing and all other non-mechanized sport.

People can come and stay or go lodge to lodge with their gear transported by AMC staff.

The Maine Woods Initiative has now conserved 70,000 acres in Maine and all their trails are available to the public absolutely free.

