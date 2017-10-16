Abe was honest, but not straight with Hannibal Hamlin

Hannibal Hamlin is barely remembered in American history despite serving 24 years in the senate, 12 in the House and as Governor of Maine. He was Lincoln's first Vice-President and missed becoming President by a month. (Photo: WCSH)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Hannibal Hamlin's stately grave lies in Bangor's beautiful Mount Hope Cemetery. Just before he went to it, Hannibal Hamlin learned the stunning details of how he was replaced as Vice-President by Andrew Johnson.

The man behind the move was President Abraham Lincoln. "I think Lincoln played a major role in it," says Dr. Draper Hunt, Professor Emeritus at the University of Southern Maine. "But it was behind-the-scenes."

Lincoln believed that if he did not win the election, he could not win the war. Republicans joined with War Democrats to form the National Union Party in 1864. The nomination of Johnson brought Democratic votes which assured Lincoln a second term.

Lincoln's second term began on March 4, 1865. He was assassinated on April 14th.

