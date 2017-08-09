A look back on the life of 'Coach Mac'

Dick MacPherson (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS CENTER) — Beloved Syracuse University football coach Dick MacPherson has passed away at 86. During his last four years at Syracuse, the team went 36-10-3. He was also the head coach of the New England Patriots for two seasons. Earlier, he had coached the University of Massachusetts.

He grew up in a duplex in Old Town, Maine. Legendary Maine sportswriter Bud Leavitt lived downstairs.

MacPherson was a star at Old Town High School and went on to play at Springfield University.

He took various assistant jobs before becoming head coach at Massachusetts. He went 45-27-1, winning four conference titles, finishing second twice and third once.

After some time as an assistant with the Denver Broncos, he was signed by Syracuse.

After being fired by New England, he became a beloved analyst for Syracuse football and an administrator in the athletic department.

An old school coach, he was a kindly, charming and enthusiastic friend of many.

He died in Syracuse, surrounded by his family.

© 2017 WCSH-TV