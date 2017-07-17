97-year-old lobster lady still going strong

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Virginia Oliver is still lobstering at 97 years old. She is a native of the Spruce Head section of Rockland. She now serves as a stern woman for her son Max, who is 74.

"I like going in the boat because I did all my life," says Ginny with a chuckle. Her dad ran a lobster distributorship and, as a girl, she took the boat to the mainland to pick up workers.

As the stern woman, she assists the skipper.

"My job today is to pick the lobsters out. Take the old bait out, put a new one on."

Her advice for long life is to keep going: "I have friends. Maybe they've lost their husbands. They don't do nothin'. You got to keep going."

