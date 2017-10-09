1992-1993 Black Bears was greatest college hockey team ever

The Bears compiled a 42-1-2 recorded and are usually considered the best team in the history of college hockey. (Photo: WCSH)

Orono, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Twenty five years after their national championship team formed, the 1992-1993 Black Bears were inducted into the University of Maine's Sports Hall of Fame. The Bears compiled a 42-1-2 recorded and are usually considered the best team in the history of college hockey.

Among those who gathered were Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Paul Kariya, University of Denver (current National Champion) Coach Jim Montgomery and NHL great Garth Snowe.

The team was 30-0-2 when they gave up four straight goals to Boston University to spoil and undefeated season. However, many thought they may have helped take some pressure off the Bears.

In the Frozen Four, they trailed Michigan and Lake Superior heading into the third period. However, both times, they came from behind to win. In the championship game, they were down 4-2. Kariya set up Montgomery three times as Maine came back to win 5-4.

© 2017 WCSH-TV