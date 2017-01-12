WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 14 closing alerts
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Madawaska students strike up the band for new President

Playing for the new president takes practice for Madawaska school band

WLBZ 7:04 AM. EST January 12, 2017

MADAWASKA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Band members in Madawaska are practicing every note to perfection in the week before their performance at the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories