Condolences pour in for late Seattle rocker Chris Cornell

Soundgarden lead vocalist Chris Cornell performs at the 2014 NFL Kickoff Concert at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

If viewing in the app, click here

Condolences are pouring in for Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Seattle-based bands Soundgarden and Temple Of The Dog. He was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit Thursday. The medical examiner determined Cornell committed suicide.

“I’ve see the band so many times. Chris was a great guy and so talented. And to lose another frontman here in Seattle, I don’t care how long it’s been since we lost the last, it’s devastating," KEXP DJ John Richards said.

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

I grew up in awe of Chris Cornell. One of those people you just think "if I had that voice for one day...". My heart goes out to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Cornell, 52, was born Christopher John Boyle on July 24, 1964, in Seattle. Cornell and his five siblings took their mother's maiden name after their parents divorced.

Cornell dealt with depression when he was younger.

>>Related: Soundgarden on "Almost Live" in 1990

“He dealt with severe depression growing up. There are stories of him holing up with Beatles records when he was young and music saving him. And his music ended up saving so many others, they helped others – people like me, get out of a funk," Richards said.





Cornell formed Soundgarden in the mid-1980s with Hiro Yamamoto, Kim Thayil, and Matt Cameron. While Nirvana may have been the band that broke grunge into the mainstream, Soundgarden was the first to sign onto a major label.

>>Related: Soundgarden talk about Seattle music scene on MTV

Their most popular songs include "Black Hole Sun," "Fell On Black Days," "Spoonman," and "The Day I Tried To Live."

Cornell helped form Temple Of The Dog in 1990 along with members of Seattle-based Pearl Jam. Their songs included "Hunger Strike" and "Say Hello 2 Heaven."

Cornell wrote and performed "You Know My Name," the theme song for Casino Royale, the first James Bond film starring Daniel Craig.

Cornell also helped form the band Audioslave in 2001 and had a solo career.

The final solo recording released by Cornell was "The Promise," released on May 10.

“There’s nothing like it. It’s considered one of the best voices in the history of rock – not just in Seattle. But it’s one of the most unique and most powerful and emotional – you can hear it,” Richards said in the KEXP lobby to listen to Cornell’s voice playing over the speakers. “Voices, that you will ever hear on records or you’ll hear live. There’s just nothing like that.”

CNN reports the final song Cornell performed Wednesday night with Soundgarden was Led Zeppelin's "In My Time Of Dying." The first lyrics are "In my time of dying, I want nobody to mourn / All I want for you to do is take my body home."

Cornell leaves behind two sons and a daughter from two marriages.

KEXP will have a tribute and moment of silence for Cornell outside its studios at 5 p.m. Thursday.

© 2017 KING-TV